Euclid Calculator

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Arthur Guiot
Maker
Developper
Thank you for your interest in Euclid! I hope you like the app. I spent a lot of time designing the app (especially on Euler, the Euclid engine) and that's why it is not free, unfortunately. However I really wanted you to try it before you buy, that's why you can download the app for free on iOS and get one week for free. The app is coming soon on SetApp, both on macOS and iOS! So if you have a subscription, wait a bit!
Share
Upvote (1)