Swaroop Hegde
Maker
Hi all! 👋 I am absolutely stoked to announce EthVigil tutorials that helps you code on blockchain in real time - no blockchain experience necessary! 😊 Some back story: When building CryptoVigil during the PH Global hackathon (2017), I realized how painful it was to code on blockchain even for a seasoned developer like me. Why wasn't there a Stripe or Twilio for blockchain that I could use to quickly prototype my app with just a few lines of code. With that vision, my co-founder @Anomit and I have been working on this since 2 years. Whether you are a college student, a novice in the world of web development or a seasoned fullstack developer, our vision is to make blockchain development accessible to all. The tutorial framework itself will be open sourced once we collect feedback from the community and iron out a few kinks. Anyone can then contribute their lesson plans and spin off their own version if they wish so. Would love to hear first impressions from fellow developers here. Feel free to break stuff on the interface too 😉 (It is a developer tool intended for desktop usage. Experience on a mobile browser will be sub-par.) 💻 If you want to dig deeper, feel free to check out the docs of the core API. We dogfooded the API to build this very experience! Full launch announcement on our blog.
