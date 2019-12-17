Discussion
Stephanie Mears
Maker
Through my own experience with job hunting, I have found there is no effective way to review unbiased insights into the company culture and employee experiences. EthosQ aims to bridge this gap enabling job seekers to make more informed decisions on applying or accepting a position with an employer. Our platform matches talent with employers in three easy steps: 1. Job seekers will select their preferred employee experiences, such as flexible working schedules or ability to work from home, and then take our 5-minute assessment to receive a customized ranking of their workplace cultural values 2. Our platform collects feedback from validated current employees. Employees provide insights into the current culture, experiences, and whether or not they recommend the employer. 3. Our matching engine churns the numbers to calculate the unique EthosQ (EQ) match score per employer. The EQ match score determines the person-company compatibility. We are ultimately helping candidates make more informed decisions about applying or accepting a position. For employers, we provide the ability to: 1. Claim your profile to take the first step in becoming an engaged employer. 2. Attract new talent by customizing your EthosQ Employer profile with your benefits and differentiators. 3. Identify areas of improvement through detailed anonymous employee feedback. 4. Boost your organization’s commitment to creating a happier and healthier workplace. This is our first version release so I would be happy to hear some feedback on concept and execution.
