Ethos
Create beautiful brand guidelines
With Ethos it's easy to create a beautiful and organized online Brand Guideline that becomes the single source of all brand content.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Design
by
About this launch
Create Beautiful Brand Guidelines
Ethos by
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Design Tools
,
Design
. Made by
Brian Friedman
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Ethos's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
