Ethnamed is chrome plugin - cold wallet for btc, ltc, dash, eth. Allows to bind email address with crypto addresses. Extends web3 protocol to btc, ltc, dash, eth for developers.
Orçun İlbeyli@nucro · Product Designer, Nolte
Cryptocurrency website does not have valid SSL certificate. humm...
Андрій СтегноMaker@flyber · Blockchain Developer.
@nucro Thank for feedback. Will fix it right now
Андрій СтегноMaker@flyber · Blockchain Developer.
@nucro Fixed this issue. The website was created long time ago. That's why I forgot about it
Андрій СтегноMaker@flyber · Blockchain Developer.
@nucro Bitcoin does not use SSL between nodes. Instead of that they use elliptic curves.
