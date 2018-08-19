Log InSign up
 

Ethnamed

Like Venmo, but for cryptocurrencies 🤑

#1 Product of the DayToday

Ethnamed is chrome plugin - cold wallet for btc, ltc, dash, eth. Allows to bind email address with crypto addresses. Extends web3 protocol to btc, ltc, dash, eth for developers.

Reviews

 
Helpful
  • 溫旅偉megood
    Pros: 

    操作介面清楚又簡單易懂，強力推薦

    Cons: 

    還在摸索

    摸索中還沒使用

    溫旅偉 has used this product for one day.
    Comments (1)

Discussion

Hunter
Андрій Стегно
Makers
Андрій Стегно
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Orçun İlbeyli@nucro · Product Designer, Nolte
Cryptocurrency website does not have valid SSL certificate. humm...
Upvote (2)·
Андрій СтегноMaker@flyber · Blockchain Developer.
@nucro Thank for feedback. Will fix it right now
Upvote ·
Андрій СтегноMaker@flyber · Blockchain Developer.
@nucro Fixed this issue. The website was created long time ago. That's why I forgot about it
Upvote ·
Андрій СтегноMaker@flyber · Blockchain Developer.
@nucro Bitcoin does not use SSL between nodes. Instead of that they use elliptic curves.
Upvote (1)·