Ethical Product Alternatives

Ria Blagburn
Hunter
Head of Transformation, Vanti
A really good use of new browser tabs as a way to prompt you to use more ethical tools.
Great product guys.
@chrisframigthon Thanks Chris! It's open source, so anyone can submit new suggested products on Github: https://github.com/wgx/ethicalhq...
Thanks for the hunt @riaface Much appreciated. Will and I are fascinated by ethical tools that focus on privacy. We use loads of them and are intrigued every time we learn about a new one. This was inspired by some other extensions we built and by products such as Ethical.net and PrivacyTools.io. We hope you guys like it. We're here to answer any questions you might have.