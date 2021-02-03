  1. Home
Ethical Product Alternatives

Ethical alternative products every time you open a new tab

Ethical Product Alternatives is a simple, open-source browser extension built to help you discover new, more ethical tools focused on privacy every time you open a new tab.
5 Reviews5.0/5
Ria Blagburn
Hunter
Head of Transformation, Vanti
A really good use of new browser tabs as a way to prompt you to use more ethical tools.
Will Grant
Maker
UX & Product Design Author
@riaface Thanks so much for hunting us Ria!
Chris Framigthon
🎈
FinTech nerd
Great product guys.
Will Grant
Maker
UX & Product Design Author
@chrisframigthon Thanks Chris! It's open source, so anyone can submit new suggested products on Github: https://github.com/wgx/ethicalhq...
Radu Judele
Maker
My Cognitive Bias
Thanks for the hunt @riaface Much appreciated. Will and I are fascinated by ethical tools that focus on privacy. We use loads of them and are intrigued every time we learn about a new one. This was inspired by some other extensions we built and by products such as Ethical.net and PrivacyTools.io. We hope you guys like it. We're here to answer any questions you might have.
