Eterneva Memorial Diamond

Diamonds made from ashes

Eterneva celebrates remarkable people and pets by turning their ashes into diamonds, through a storytelling journey as special as the loved one and diamond itself.
This Entrepreneur Lost Her Beloved Mentor. So She Started a Company That Turns Ashes Into $7,000 DiamondsWhen her business mentor, Tracey Kaufman, died in 2015 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, Adelle Archer wanted to honor her legacy. "She'd had such a huge impact on me," Archer says. "I wanted to do something for her that felt as special as she was."
How This Entrepreneur Creates Diamonds From Ashes To Preserve Memories For ClientsAdelle Archer, cofounder of Eterneva, a company that turns ashes into diamonds, is giving people an alternative to honoring their loved ones. In an industry that generated $14.2 billion in revenue in 2016, according to the Department of Commerce, Eterneva is raising the standard through the power of innovation.
Engagement Rings With a Deeper SignificanceSynthetic diamonds, made from cremation ashes, are a way for couples to include and honor deceased loved ones on their wedding day. Shayla Mansfield gets a lot of compliments on her diamond engagement ring. She always has the same response when she does.
Tracey Wallace
Tracey Wallace
Maker
We are so excited to finally be launching this to the Product Hunt community! Our scientists hail from the aerospace engineering industry, and can answer any Qs about the science of the process. Everything else, the team will jump in! Thanks, y'all!
William Harris
William Harris
@tracewall This is an absolutely brilliant idea!
Tracey Wallace
Tracey Wallace
Maker
@wmharris101 Thanks, Will!! We're trying!!
Katy Huff
Katy Huff
What a beautiful idea
Tracey Wallace
Tracey Wallace
Maker
@katy_h Thanks, Katy!!
Dani Hart
Dani Hart
I love this concept and company! Talked with a group of girlfriends last night and one said she's going to put in her will that she wants her ashes to be turned into a diamond. Thank you for making something beautiful out of end of life!
Tracey Wallace
Tracey Wallace
Maker
@dahartattack Aw, thanks for spreading the word, Dani!!
Hannah Davis
Hannah Davis
Congrats yall!
Tracey Wallace
Tracey Wallace
Maker
@hannah_davis6 Thanks so much, Hannah!! Means a lot coming from you!
Adam Bin
Adam Bin
What a great company and beautiful idea for what to do with ashes. Good luck with everything!
Tracey Wallace
Tracey Wallace
Maker
@adam_bin Thank you, Adam!!
