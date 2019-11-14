Etc App
When you open a notes app, the last thing you want to do is think of a title, choose a folder, or remember which note you were writing in before — with Etc App, all you have to do is type. Etc App is essentially a never ending note you can use without having to think of titles, pick folders, or remember names. This drastically reduces the cognitive cost of note-taking and allows you to capture your thoughts more freely and more frequently. You can also just as easily search, create individual notes (for the things you need organized), and/or collaborate with friends, family, and coworkers. --- We believe this is a much more human way to take notes, and we hope you find that to be true as well. Thank you, and we look forward to reading all your thoughts, ideas, and suggestions in the comments! Etc App HQ
