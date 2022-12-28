Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Etalon Posture Bra
Etalon Posture Bra

A posture bra that actually works 👩‍💻

Payment Required
The Etalon Posture Bra is the first posture apparel that merges function and fashion, with a unique patent-pending technology to make posture improvement more accessible, personalized, and enjoyable. Successfully funded on Kickstarter in 10 days!
Launched in Biohacking, Clothing, Health by
About this launch
0
reviews
24
followers
Etalon Posture Bra by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Biohacking, Clothing, Health. Made by
Chris Messina
,
Kristina Rudzinskaya
,
Katherine Sakovich
and
Alexandra Danilovich
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Etalon posture bra's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#71