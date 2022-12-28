Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Etalon Posture Bra
Etalon Posture Bra
A posture bra that actually works 👩💻
Visit
Upvote 6
20% OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The Etalon Posture Bra is the first posture apparel that merges function and fashion, with a unique patent-pending technology to make posture improvement more accessible, personalized, and enjoyable. Successfully funded on Kickstarter in 10 days!
Launched in
Biohacking
,
Clothing
,
Health
by
Etalon posture bra
Scalelogo
Ad
Handcrafted, unique logos in under 48 hours
About this launch
Etalon posture bra
Posture bra that actually works
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Etalon Posture Bra by
Etalon posture bra
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Biohacking
,
Clothing
,
Health
. Made by
Chris Messina
,
Kristina Rudzinskaya
,
Katherine Sakovich
and
Alexandra Danilovich
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
Etalon posture bra
is not rated yet. This is Etalon posture bra's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#71
Report