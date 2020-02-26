  1. Home
  2.  → Estate

Estate

A tool that texts you home valuations

Estate is awesome because it provides valuable property information that is easily accessible to anyone. We combine SMS + Machine Learning to provide instant home valuations. For free. Forever.
It's like checking the weather.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Oliver Leung
Oliver Leung
Hello world! Welcome to Estate. We text home valuations. Simply text any [U.S. address] to (650)2970792 and we’ll auto-reply with the Suggested Estate Price (even if the property is not listed). No app to download, no signups required. It’s called Swirl ~ Shazam for home prices. Keep Swirling! (PS: Special thank you to @chrismessina for hunting us!)
UpvoteShare