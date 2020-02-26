Discussion
Oliver Leung
Hello world! Welcome to Estate. We text home valuations. Simply text any [U.S. address] to (650)2970792 and we’ll auto-reply with the Suggested Estate Price (even if the property is not listed). No app to download, no signups required. It’s called Swirl ~ Shazam for home prices. Keep Swirling! (PS: Special thank you to @chrismessina for hunting us!)
Real estate is broken. Let's fix it. Thank you for following us on our journey: @myster_t @senorcodecat @mehtab_farooq @michael_andreuzza @betafyco @roselle_caballes @casinobonustip @corymckane @renatobarba @tl__robinson @pokkutter @daz882 @anna_oganesyan @omaralles @blakemanzo @kristen_shomer @kourtneykirton @jonathan_reaney @dale_chube @shaun_mac @thomasmalone This is just the edge of the wedge.
