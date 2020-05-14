essentially KIND
An easy way to thank frontline and essential workers
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Alexander Lewis
Love this! Great team. Great product. If you're looking for a way to give back to essential workers, this is the way to go.
Upvote (4)Share
@alexander_lewis1 WOW! Thank you so much for this encouraging feedback!!! Thank you!!!!!!!
@alexander_lewis1 Thank you so much! We are so grateful for your support! As always, your copy is on point. ;)
Hello Product Hunt! We created essentially KIND for just one reason: to make it easier than ever to say "thanks" to first responders and essential workers. They are deeply appreciated by people all over the world, and they need to know! Add your voice to the mix! It takes about the same amount of time as making a cup of coffee, brightens somebody's day, and you don't even have to leave your couch to do it (We know that's where you are anyhow). Together, we can create a ripple of kindness that extends beyond borders. Features: - Responsive website - Record videos from your phone or computer - Upload videos, art, poetry, TikTok videos...etc - Filter videos by category We look forward to hearing your feedback! Gratefully, Courtney
Maker
Whether it is a friend or family member or perhaps someone you have never met face to face before we all have interacted with or know someone who is out there today working on the frontlines to keep us healthy, feed, safe and our keep economy going. The awesome team at KOYA has built essentially KIND because they wanted to scream THANK YOU from the rooftops and at the same time create a super simple way to say not only thank you in your local community but to scale that thanks around the world to ALL the essential workers out there during these unprecedented times. THANK YOU for taking part in saying a simple thanks!
@leadersoutfront You said it so well! Thanks, Patrick!!
Upvote (1)Share
Amazing!! Such great work by Courtney and the entire KOYA team!
@cryptotradertax Thanks so much for your support!!!
@cryptotradertax - You are THE BEST! I greatly appreciate your support + encouragement!
This is such a beautiful and timely message and project. Gratitude matters all the time, but especially right now while so many are giving in herculean ways to support the rest of us. Love this! Beautiful work from a wonderful team devoted to spreading kindness ❤️
@katvellos Thank you so much, Kat!! We deeply appreciate you!!!
@katvellos, my goodness. This was beautifully said! Your encouragement is evergreen and we are so grateful.