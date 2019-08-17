Discussion
Mike Sothern
Hi Product Hunt. I'm Mike, one of the makers for Espresso HR. We built Espresso HR because we had all been spending too much time and effort on supposedly simple HR tasks and we thought we could streamline those processes in a easy to use product. We would really love to hear any feedback you have to offer whilst we get our product finalised. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to get in touch with us! Thanks!
