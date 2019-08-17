Log InSign up
Espresso HR

HR and people management in your coffee break

HR and the management of people shouldn't be a difficult or time-consuming task for small companies. Our cloud-based solution offers simple absence management and human resource features that you can complete in minutes rather than hours.
Mike Sothern
Mike Sothern
Maker
Hi Product Hunt. I'm Mike, one of the makers for Espresso HR. We built Espresso HR because we had all been spending too much time and effort on supposedly simple HR tasks and we thought we could streamline those processes in a easy to use product. We would really love to hear any feedback you have to offer whilst we get our product finalised. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to get in touch with us! Thanks!
