discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dmytro Kudinov
MakerMarketing Strategist
There is a problem within the gaming market. There are about 1M game dev-s in the world, but only a few major AAA game publishers get most of the profit. Meanwhile, young independent studios have no chance to compete with giants due to limited budgets. We decided to change it and give them an additional tool to monetize and promote their games (besides IAP and ads). From now, any game developer can integrate esports tournaments inside their game in just 15 mins. Players pay a subscription fee for participating in tournaments. The tournament prize pool is formed from that payment, as well as additional profit for game dev-s. escs allows also creating official leagues, teams, cross-gaming communication among players. Players get official competition and the ability to win a real prize fund. Game dev-s get big data and abilities to manage sponsorships and brand integrations via built-in CRM and monetize their games. With escs esports is available for everyone!
Share