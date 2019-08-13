Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Keith Mukai
I built this simple, web-based arcade game as a way to encourage people to learn more about the bitcoin Lightning Network and see how amazing it is to make their first nearly instantaneous micro-transaction! (the 100 satoshi pay-to-play fee is about equal to 1 cent) More improvements coming: free-to-play option, eternal achievements system (trophies are written to the blockchain and will be preserved forever!), high score competitions & giveaways.
UpvoteShare