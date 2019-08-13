Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → EscapeQR

EscapeQR

8-bit gaming on the bitcoin Lightning Network

EscapeQR is a fun web-based arcade game that uses the Lightning Network in a pay-to-play model. Just like an old-school arcade cabinet, but instead of dropping quarters into a machine, you complete a microtransaction on the Lightning Network.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Keith Mukai
Keith Mukai
Maker
I built this simple, web-based arcade game as a way to encourage people to learn more about the bitcoin Lightning Network and see how amazing it is to make their first nearly instantaneous micro-transaction! (the 100 satoshi pay-to-play fee is about equal to 1 cent) More improvements coming: free-to-play option, eternal achievements system (trophies are written to the blockchain and will be preserved forever!), high score competitions & giveaways.
UpvoteShare