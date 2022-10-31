Products
Home
→
Product
→
Escape the Dead
Ranked #17 for today
Escape the Dead
The only zombie-themed startup runway calculator
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The world's first and only (as far as we know) zombie-escape-themed startup runway calculator! 🧟♂️ A fun way to simulate your future cash balance alongside changes to income and expense reductions over time. Play the game, see if you survive!
Launched in
Venture Capital
,
Money
,
No-Code
by
Escape the Dead
About this launch
Escape the Dead
The only zombie-themed startup runway calculator!
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Escape the Dead by
Escape the Dead
was hunted by
Matt Wensing 🐙
in
Venture Capital
,
Money
,
No-Code
. Made by
Matt Wensing 🐙
,
Pieter Beulque
and
Ryan Barcza
. Featured on October 31st, 2022.
Escape the Dead
is not rated yet. This is Escape the Dead's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#26
