Ertigo for Health & Productivity
Ranked #20 for today
Ertigo for Health & Productivity
A healthy way to stay productive
🕕 Focus timer that cares for health!
Traditional Focus timer combined with stretch and self-care guidelines. The application comes with high-quality animations and images! Stay healthy and be productive.
Stay healthy and be productive!
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Tech
+1 by
Ertigo: Productivity & Health
About this launch
Ertigo: Productivity & Health
The app for your health and productivity
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Ertigo for Health & Productivity by
Ertigo: Productivity & Health
was hunted by
Boonya Kitpitak
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Boonya Kitpitak
. Featured on June 29th, 2022.
Ertigo: Productivity & Health
is not rated yet. This is Ertigo: Productivity & Health's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#20
Weekly rank
#110
