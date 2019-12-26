Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
JT⚡️
Maker
Hey all 👋 Ernestly is a plain-text, short-form publishing platform for startups with post lengths of no more than 1200 characters. The concept is inspired by TL;DRs. Short posts that are easy to digest but give you all the essential information. It also inspires more frequent writing while forcing you to be succinct. Posts are added to your profile, creating a log of your startup journey. There are no images or hyperlinks to keep it focused on the words and to avoid spam. A single "source" link can be added per post for additional context. There are no comments/likes etc. but every post has a quick-tweet button to allow the conversation to continue on Twitter. It’s privacy first. So there are no ads and no tracking cookies used at all. And every publisher fully owns their content so that I can’t use your content for advertising.
Upvote (1)Share