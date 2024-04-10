Launches
Erbut
Erbut
Simple, Elegant, and Yours Forever!
The best link in bio tool, you can say otherwise or go try it for yourself! We have the following unique features: - Subdomain, your name comes first and then ours! - Add to Apple Wallet® - Cool looking UI, just so your eyes stay good 👀
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Website Builder
by
Erbut
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Coolify
771 upvotes
All our deployment is done on one instance of Hetzner running Coolify! Except the Google Buckets for image storage.
Lemon Squeezy
1,409 upvotes
They handle the billing and subscription stuff, even the customer portal which is awesome!
About this launch
Erbut by
Erbut
was hunted by
Yazeed AlKhalaf
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Website Builder
. Made by
Khalil Melhem
and
Yazeed AlKhalaf
. Featured on April 12th, 2024.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
