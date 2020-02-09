Discussion
Oren Barzilai
Hi Startup Builders, We know that when you leave the startup you worked for, you have an important, possibly life-changing, decision to make regarding exercising your stock options before they expire. At this point, you have a limited amount of time to exercise your options, while potentially risking a significant amount of money. We don't want you to give up your hard-earned equity due to the hidden burdens of your ESOP such as, exercise cost and subsequent tax payments. Our mission is to allow you and all startup builders to participate in the success of the company that you helped build, by providing you with a funding solution to own your equity without the out of pocket expenses. How? When you decide to exercise your stock options, sign up on EquityBee’s private and secure platform and upload the relevant documents. Once verified and approved, the opportunity to fund the exercise cost of those stock options is offered anonymously to the entire EquityBee's Investor Community. At this point, the Investor Community competes for the opportunity to participate in the funding. Once investors commit, EquityBee will wire the capital needed to exercise the options and cover potential taxes. Once the options are exercised, you officially become a shareholder. Upon a liquidation event, you and the investor who participated in the funding will share in the gains.
@orenbarzilai given how many folks can't afford to exercise their stock despite working at companies for years this is clever, could you tell us more about how the investor that fronts the capital and the employee split the funds? And how does tax liability work? Thanks!
