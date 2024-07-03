Launches
Equimake
Free 3D Web Platform for Learners & Creators
Equimake is a free-to-use, collaborative real-time 3D platform for learners and creators powered by SvelteKit, Cloudflare, and Three.js.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
3D Modeling
by
Equimake
About this launch
Equimake by
Equimake
was hunted by
Alexander
in
. Made by
Alexander
. Featured on July 4th, 2024.
Equimake
is not rated yet. This is Equimake's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
