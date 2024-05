Render 656 upvotes

We use Render to manage our infrastructure, it’s fantastic to be able to focus our efforts on building our product; and to let experts focus on running it.

LaunchDarkly 338 upvotes

LaunchDarkly lets us separate deploy and launch - we can deploy changes, test them with live data, and roll out gradually to customers.

Linear 2,817 upvotes

We plan our work in Linear. It’s just the right amount of configurable to give us a lightweight process that’s a perfect fit and keeps everyone aligned and on-track.