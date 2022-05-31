Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
Equals
Ranked #9 for today
Equals
A next generation spreadsheet with SQL data connections
Visit
Upvote 29
Free Options
Collect
Share
Stats
Equals is a next generation spreadsheet with built in connections to any data warehouse, modern versioning, and collaboration.
For founders and startup operators, Equals is the simplest and fastest way to do any analysis.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Tech
by
Equals
Airplane
Promoted
Quickly transform scripts, SQL, and more into internal tools
About this launch
Equals by
Equals
was hunted by
Bobby Pinero
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Tech
. Made by
Bobby Pinero
,
Ben McRedmond
,
Martin Rariga
,
Arindam Barman
,
Jamie Osler
,
Emmanuel Olomolaiye
,
Mauro Ribeiro
,
Joon Choi
,
Sameer Mirza
and
William Collins
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
Equals
is not rated yet. This is Equals's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
5
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#21
Report