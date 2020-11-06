Deals
Equall
Equall
Discrimination & bullying logging platform
Android
iPhone
+ 1
equall drives inclusivity in the workplace by providing an easy and anonymous way to report workplace discrimination safely and securely.
Users can also log discrimination in public, contributing to a map showing hotspots and trends across the world.
If We Can Beat Covid, We Can Beat Discrimination
Inspired by the COVID tracing app, Otago-based startup Equall is aiming to help communities and businesses identify and stamp out discrimination. For Duncan Faulkner, a tech entrepreneur from Otago, 2020 was always going to be the year of change. After ...
Finnian Anderson
Maker
Founder, Sandfly Map
We've been building equall over the last few months and are very excited to be launching. We'd love to get feedback from the PH community!
