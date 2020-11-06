  1. Home
  2.  → Equall

Equall

Discrimination & bullying logging platform

equall ​drives inclusivity in the workplace by providing an easy and anonymous way to report workplace discrimination safely and securely.
Users can also log discrimination in public, contributing to a map showing hotspots and trends across the world.
If We Can Beat Covid, We Can Beat DiscriminationInspired by the COVID tracing app, Otago-based startup Equall is aiming to help communities and businesses identify and stamp out discrimination. For Duncan Faulkner, a tech entrepreneur from Otago, 2020 was always going to be the year of change. After ...
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Finnian Anderson
Maker
Founder, Sandfly Map
We've been building equall over the last few months and are very excited to be launching. We'd love to get feedback from the PH community!
Share