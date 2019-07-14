Discussion
Ali Mahmoud
It's really an interesting idea. More than 10 years ago, I had the same Idea but for the TV talk shows. But now as a product manager with marketing background, I will recommend you with the following: - Each Movie part (like Harry Potter) and Series with several seasons, are considered as deep nich. This means you will need to reach very specific people to enrich conversation in some seasons or parts. This will not the more interaction and engagement in the app. - The challenge that you will face and will affect you, is the amount of content (movies, Series) vs people interacting in the app. The problem you will face is that lots of users are going to come to the app and will leave it because the conversation is scattered. - My suggestion that I wish you to test it: Start with specific TV Shows, Movies..etc. That already attract people. - Hire several people to interact in the app in specific movies, series..etc so whenever anyone come, they will start to interact. Lastly, you will find some difficulties in monetising this app. You should consider it from the beginning. Wish you all the best Ali Product Manager @flightright
