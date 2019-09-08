Log InSign up
Epilepsy UX

Check if your designs are safe for people with epilepsy

#3 Product of the DayToday
Check if your animated GIFs are safe for people with photosensitive epilepsy to view, from inside Figma
Alex Sideris
Alex Sideris
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! A few months ago I built Epilepsy Blocker, a tool that allows people with photosensitive epilepsy to browse the web safely. It works like an AdBlocker, and it automatically blocks GIFs and small videos that may trigger a seizure. About two weeks ago, I had an idea! Could this tool be useful for designers? I went to Reddit and asked and surely, people loved the idea of a small plugin that would help you design more accessibly. So, two weeks later, here I am :)
