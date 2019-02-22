Epilepsy Blocker is a chrome extensions that automatically blocks dangerous, flashing GIFs that may trigger an epileptic seizure to people with photosensitive epilepsy. Think of it as an AdBlocker, but for dangerous animated content.
- Pros:
Perfect in every way!Cons:
None
Seizures are no joke, so happy to see someone provide a solution to a problem we don't have any control over.Dianna Allen has used this product for one day.
Alex SiderisMaker@alexandersideris · 23 | Maker | Muay Thai fighter
Hi Product Hunt, it's good to be back. I haven't launched a product in a while, so I am actually quite nervous! For the first time ever, I am launching a product I truly love. I feel, if everything goes well, I could easily devote the next years of my life to this. I present to you, Epilepsy Blocker! It is a chrome extension that automatically blocks flashing, animated GIFs that may cause an seizure to people with photosensitive epilepsy One well known case is that of journalist Kurt Eichenwald, who was 'attacked' with an animated GIF on Twitter that triggered a seizure Another severe case is from an episode of Pokemon. Yes.. Pokemon One episode that aired in Japan sent hundreds of children to the hospital with seizures, crazy I decided to build something that could prevent these cases from happening again, so I created Epilepsy Blocker I started building this in the 24 hour challenge, but couldn't make it work the way I wanted. Trust me, it's not as easy as it may seem If anyone is interested in the tech behind it, they can read about it on my Twitter twitter.com/alexsideris_ Much love, Alex ❤️
