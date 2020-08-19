discussion
Hey Product Hunt! I wanted to introduce you to Epihub, which is part of Y Combinator's Summer 2020 batch. Epihub is Shopify for anyone teaching online: we help educators schedule, meet, and bill clients from their own website. Our team has been focused on solving Bloom’s two sigma problem for a while now. In fact, we built Epihub to help one of my co-founders, @michael_mackay, scale his non-profit, which has provided Classics courses to students without access to instructors for the last nine years. With COVID, it’s been even more pressing as access to in-person instruction was impossible. So we spent our summer building Epihub, an all-in-one solution for teaching online, and now we’re opening up Epihub to the world! As for our backgrounds: we’re the same team behind Epigrammar (Superhuman for grading). We’ve been working on projects together since high school, and during college, as tutors or trainers ourselves, we really became interested in the building the online experiences we never had. In short, it's a website builder, client-intake form system, appointment scheduling system, virtual ticketing event system, virtual classroom product (with whiteboarding, GDrive, announcements and more), invoicing system, paystubs system, and more. You can get started as a freelancer or quickly add your team and customize every icon to even renaming your currency and A/B testing pricing plans. We spent time building the end-to-end solution we always wanted, and wanted to share it with everyone today whether you're building a tutoring business, training business, coaching business, or even an online school. If you want to book a time with us for an in-depth tour, feel free to book a slot on our reserve page: https://vip.epihub.com/reserve We'll be around to answer questions all day! Cheers, Uday
