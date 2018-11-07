Epigrammar is a tool to help instructors provide personalized feedback, so a large class can feel like a small tutorial without requiring any extra time or effort.
📁 Collect assignments
📝 Mark up submissions
🤖 Use natural language processing to identify common feedback given to students
Write your best feedback anywhere, and reuse everywhere!
Hey PH! We’re a couple of hackers (@kwasimodope) and a teacher (@michael_mackay trying to #conquertheword. @michael_mackay, one of my best friends from high school, has taught in both public and private schools for years, but he had a problem: the technique for providing feedback in small schools broke as schools scaled in size. Feedback that instructors give is one of the most important parts of teaching but also the hardest. With increasing class sizes, it has become nearly impossible to give effective feedback at scale. As @michael_mackay knows: you finish grading one assignment, move onto another, and have a déjà vu moment: you realize that this student is making similar mistakes! If you could keep your feedback and reuse it intelligently, you could get your time back, and now, you can: On Epigrammar, instructors upload resources (e.g. primary sources, slideshows, rubrics, textbooks, etc.) and collect assignments (e.g. homework, papers, pop quizzes, tests, etc.). 1. Students submit an assignment in any file format for their instructors to grade. 2. As instructors grade, we let them annotate any document and repurpose previous pertinent points so they can write a thoughtful point of feedback once... and reuse it anywhere. 3. Finally, we look let teachers sort their prior feedback by similarity using our clustering model so they can easily prepare report cards, notes for a parent-teacher conference, or points for a faculty meeting instantly. If you teach (or know someone who teaches), we’re also fishing for feedback ourselves and happy to help you give feedback, too 🙌 Uday, Michael, and Kwasi
