Home
→
Product
→
Epics - Decentralized Crowdsourcing DApp
Ranked #14 for today
Epics - Decentralized Crowdsourcing DApp
A decentralized crowdsourcing platform for open-source devs
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Build to Earn!
Epics is a decentralised crowdsourcing platform for incentivising open source software development.
Clients can set up a GitHub issue as a Quest (Smart Contract).
Developers can receive token prizes by solving issues (Quests).
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
+2 by
Epics - Decentralized Crowdsourcing DApp
About this launch
Epics - Decentralized Crowdsourcing DApp
A decentralized crowdsourcing platform for open-source devs
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Epics - Decentralized Crowdsourcing DApp by
Epics - Decentralized Crowdsourcing DApp
was hunted by
🔨kishi.sol
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
🔨kishi.sol
. Featured on September 25th, 2022.
Epics - Decentralized Crowdsourcing DApp
is not rated yet. This is Epics - Decentralized Crowdsourcing DApp's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#184
Report