Home
→
Product
→
Epicmatic
Epicmatic
Create epics and user stories using artificial intelligence
Writing epics is often a very challenging and time-consuming task but not with the help of AI! EPICMATIC, based on provided technical stack and task description, will generate for you user stories, their acceptance criteria and story points.
Launched in
Task Management
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Epicmatic
About this launch
Epicmatic
Create epics and user stories using artificial intelligence
Epicmatic by
Epicmatic
was hunted by
Kate
in
Task Management
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kate
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Epicmatic
is not rated yet. This is Epicmatic's first launch.
