EPIC! - Cat Toy Puzzle Feeder 😺

Cat Amazing EPIC! brings the enrichment & stimulation of the hunt to indoor cats! The ultra-boredom-buster & better feeder for your favorite feline.
Challenge your cat with this fancy box toyWhen his rescue kitten Mooky kept playing with a little red ball that fell into a folding bookcase, Andrey Grigoryev was inspired to create an even better toy. "I watched him reach inside and bat it around and a lightbulb went on," Grigoryev tells MNN.
Cat Amazing Epic Ultimate Cat Toy Puzzle Feeder Now Available on Kickstarter! * hauspantherIt's here! The new Cat Amazing Epic, the ultimate cat toy puzzle feeder! This new puzzle toy is a deluxe version of the original Cat Amazing, which has been entertaining felines since 2013. We had a chance to test drive the new Cat Amazing Epic, and we are happy to report that it is truly...
Daniël Charpentier@daniel_charpentier1
This looks pretty epic!
Andrey GrigoryevMaker@andreyman · Inventor, entrepreneur, cat lover
Woohoo! Happy to be on PH : ) Looking forward to giving indoor cats some treat-hunting adventure : )
