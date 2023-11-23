Products
This is the latest launch from Teenage Engineering
See Teenage Engineering’s 10 previous launches →
EP–133 K.O. II
EP–133 K.O. II
The latest synth from Teenage Engineering
Upvote 22
EP–133 K.O. II is a powerful sampler, sequencer and composer. record sounds around you, sequence your samples and loops, tweak and automate filter, pitch and more. add stereo effects, compressor and next generation punch-in effects
Launched in
Music
by
Teenage Engineering
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Teenage Engineering
Small device, Big sound
3
reviews
85
followers
Follow for updates
EP–133 K.O. II by
Teenage Engineering
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Music
. Featured on November 23rd, 2023.
Teenage Engineering
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on January 22nd, 2016.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
