Alexandru Turcanu
Hey Product Hunters! After many sleepless nights and, of course, lots of tea, I finally finished my app. It‘s habits tracking app with a twist, letting you easily visualize the big picture and your progress. Features: - Personalized habits - Keep track of positive or negative habits - Statistics: completion percentage, current streak, best streak - Calendar view - In app notification banners and coach assistant - Easily envision your progress Your feedback and thoughts are highly appreciated! Thank you PH, Alex PS: Fellow hunters on Android, to anticipate the dreaded question, the app is unfortunately not available on Android. As a solo developer with limited time, I have to focus on one platform at the moment.
