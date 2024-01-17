Products
This is the latest launch from Enveloop
See Enveloop’s previous launch →
Enveloop
Enveloop
Email template builder & email/sms sending for developers
Design, build, test, and send transactional emails using a simple API. Enveloop empowers developers to remove email code & content from their apps and modernize their full messaging stack.
Launched in
Email
API
Developer Tools
by
Enveloop
About this launch
Enveloop
Build no-code email/sms templates. Send with a simple API.
Enveloop by
Enveloop
was hunted by
Jason McCay
in
Email
,
API
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jason McCay
,
Brandon Mathis
,
Jennifer Driskell
and
Ben Wyrosdick
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Enveloop
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on June 11th, 2023.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
