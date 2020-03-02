Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Simon James
Maker
This is our latest development to the Entrance Architect app. The first version, released last year, provided a simple decision tree feature which asked the user five easy questions to help them narrow down their search for the right type of entrance matting for their project. This new version takes the app to the next level, with an augmented reality feature which allows the user to use their camera to place any of our entrance matting systems within their own entrance. Have a play and let me know what you think!
Maker
We are also currently running a competition called #EntranceMakeover To celebrate the launch of the brand-new AR (Augmented Reality) feature on Entrance Architect, we’re giving you the chance to win 50% off your entrance matting creation! Simply create your #EntranceMakeover visualisation using our new Architect Reality feature on the Entrance Architect app and post on social media, being sure to tag @COBAFlooring and include #EntranceMakeover. More Information - https://www.cobaeurope.com/entra...
