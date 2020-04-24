Entourage allows you to create and maintain a list of your favourite artists and bands on Twitter. To get started, simply connect your Spotify account to see and filter a list of your top artists, then connect your Twitter account and select the ones you want to follow or create a Twitter List with.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ali Haghani
Maker
I made Entourage to help people stay connected with artists they listen to without having to manually follow or curate a list. Additionally, it was an effort to help myself better take advantage of lists on Twitter and diversify the content I see on Twitter. Let me know what you think!
This is a great idea. Would love to look at it deeper, but I don't use an iPhone. It seems like this could have been done via a website, is there a reason you choose to make an iPhone app?
