Home
Product
Entertainment Hub
Entertainment Hub
Never lost track your current watch
A place for tv shows and movies. On top of that I made a separate database for actors, characters, review and genre. Lastly, origin databases separate movies and tv shows from different countries.
Launched in
Notion
by
Entertainment Hub
About this launch
Entertainment Hub
Never lost track your current watch.
Entertainment Hub by
Entertainment Hub
was hunted by
Cian
in
Notion
. Made by
Cian
. Featured on November 24th, 2022.
Entertainment Hub
is not rated yet. This is Entertainment Hub's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#200
