Enterprise SSO by WorkOS

Integrate enterprise-level SSO for free in <1 hour

Adding SSO to your app will help you land those enterprise deals and decrease the signup friction that keeps causing your visitors to drop off. Start moving upmarket to enterprise customers with just a few lines of code.
WorkOS
Hi Hunters 👋 This is Michael - the founder and CEO of WorkOS (https://workos.com) Today we’re excited to launch our SSO implementation on Product Hunt. Compared to the many months and engineering hours required to implement SSO from scratch, now using WorkOS’s SSO capabilities, you can implement enterprise ready SSO in less than an hour. In addition to SSO, we provide a developer API for making your app enterprise-ready. You can quickly add additional features including Director Sync (SCIM), Audit Logs, and more. WorkOS is “Plaid for enterprise IT systems.” Here’s a short Twitter thread with more info about WorkOS: https://twitter.com/grinich/stat... Best place to start is with the docs: http://docs.workos.com/ And in case you’re wondering, there’s no catch. We offer SSO enablement for free 😄 Would love to get your feedback, questions, and ideas. Thanks! :)
Leandro
@workos Hey Michael, congrats on the launch! Do you have a personal account, because we encourage to use those for better and more personal connection with the community. If you give me yours, I can change it around, then delete this message.
Daniel Melton
Thank you so much for the cool project.
