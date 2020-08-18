Enterprise SSO by WorkOS

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
WorkOS
Maker
Hi Hunters 👋 This is Michael - the founder and CEO of WorkOS (https://workos.com) Today we’re excited to launch our SSO implementation on Product Hunt. Compared to the many months and engineering hours required to implement SSO from scratch, now using WorkOS’s SSO capabilities, you can implement enterprise ready SSO in less than an hour. In addition to SSO, we provide a developer API for making your app enterprise-ready. You can quickly add additional features including Director Sync (SCIM), Audit Logs, and more. WorkOS is “Plaid for enterprise IT systems.” Here’s a short Twitter thread with more info about WorkOS: https://twitter.com/grinich/stat... Best place to start is with the docs: http://docs.workos.com/ And in case you’re wondering, there’s no catch. We offer SSO enablement for free 😄 Would love to get your feedback, questions, and ideas. Thanks! :)
UpvoteShare
Thank you so much for the cool project.
UpvoteShare