DaveMaker@lookmomnocode · Founded Enter.bio
Finally, I’ve created my own ‘no-code’ tool 🥳 What is Enter.bio Enter.bio makes it possible to create your own custom page without any knowledge of code. You can add as many links as you like and even change the color scheme, all for free. Why I build this because you can always use a little more space in your social bio. I know there are already a ton of people that build something similar. I wanted to build my own version for a long time but didn’t have the tools or knowledge to do it. When I managed about 20 Instagram accounts I really needed a tool like this and ended up building something similar using (@ajlkn) Carrd. Because it needed just a little bit more features of what was already out there. This was not perfect for my use case, but a good solution at the time. Enter.bio is built without code on Bubble. You can read more about how and why I build Enter.bio here: https://enter.bio/blog-the-story Future Planning on adding more ‘connections’ in the future with apps you already use, custom grids, themes and more. I want to keep it as simple as it is now but to keep adding features & value to the product. If you have any suggestions or connections you want, email me; hello@Enter.bio Pricing You can use Enter.bio for free and have lots of features out of the box. If you want to customize and do a whole lot of other stuff with your page you can choose to upgrade for as little as €2,50/mo (paid yearly). You can try Enter.bio without signing up. Let me know what you think! Demos: https://enter.bio/producthunt (let me know if you want the handle @producthunt) https://enter.bio/draper https://enter.bio/dave https://enter.bio/faberyayo
