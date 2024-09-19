Launches
Ente Auth
Secure, cross platform, open source 2FA
Ente Auth is a free, open source and cross platform 2FA app designed to offer a great experience to two factor users. With innovative features like encrypted backups, next code, sharing, notes, Ente Auth is recommended by CERN and Linus Tech Tips.
Android
iOS
Windows
+2 by
About this launch
Secure, Cross Platform, Open Source 2FA
Ente Auth by
Vishnu Mohandas
and
Neeraj Gupta
. Featured on October 12th, 2024.
