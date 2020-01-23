Entale for Android

Discussion
Wil Harris
After many requests and many months at work, we're very excited to launch Entale in Open Beta on Android! There's hundreds of thousands of incredible podcasts out there, but the user experience is flat and limited. At Entale, we're trying to change that with a brand new design, improved AI content generation and our first ever Android app. Is your favourite podcast talking about a specific person? Entale brings up their Wiki profile. A funny video? Save it to watch later. Talking about an article you'd love to read? Get a link straight to it. We're always trying to improve our user experience and how we generate podcast content, and would love to hear your thoughts. Please let us know what you think, or what you'd like to see at feedback@entale.co or @entalehq
