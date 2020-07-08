  1. Home
Ensu Music Progressions

Change your mood with AI generated playlists.

Music is the most powerful and commonly used tool to regulate moods and emotions—Ensu makes it automatic.
Our new Progressions feature uses machine learning algorithms and the principles of music therapy to transition listeners between emotional states.
Tom Terado
Maker
Thank you for checking out our new Progressions feature. 🎵 Ensu is a smart music app that passively tracks your Spotify listening to help you take control of your mental health. 🧠 Our mission is to provide an accessible tool for the lifelong journey of mental health management. So we created an experience around music listening that helps fans of any genre not only understand their moods better in the present but passively track their progress over time. We're all ears hoping to hear your feedback! 🙌
Danielle Frider
Maker
How often do you think you would listen to a Progression playlist?
More than once a day 🎶
About once a day 🎵
A few times a week 🎧
A few times a month 🎼
No idea! 🧠
