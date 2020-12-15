discussion
Ferran
Maker
Hey builders! We are happy to share what we have been developing for the past months. At Tesera we just made Open source Ensemble, a modular framework to run production grade databases on Kubernetes. Ensemble is a simple and modular Kubernetes operator to handle the full lifecycle of your databases: resource provision, daily management, monitoring, high availability, encryption... Currently, you either run these tasks manually or use an adhoc K8s operator for your specific database (if there is any). However, most operators lack some production features (i.e encryption), do not provide enough configuration for the database and require you to learn different interface/semantics for each database. The all-in-one framework provided by Ensemble offers the same interface to handle all the databases with fine-grained configuration and includes a modular architecture so that new database implementations can support critical features out-of-the-box. What to expect in the near future? - Support for a dozen different databases. - Automatic monitoring. - Encryption at transit with certificate rotation. - High availability and failover support. About us Tesera is an Open-Core startup based in Valencia, Spain. Our goal is to build a Data Platform-as-a-Service to help companies automate their internal data workflows from end-to-end: ingestion, storage, processing... Ensemble is just the first layer of the complete stack we plan to offer in the future. We would love to hear your feedback and thoughts.
