Enough!

No consensus in meetings? Show the Elmo card and move on.

Tired of going off-topic or circling in meetings? Add Enough! to your device’s homescreen and have an Elmo card always at hand. Simply head over to getenough.co, use your browser's option "Add to homescreen" and you're all set.
Tiago Machado
Maker
Hey Hunters! This is fairly straight forward: Elmo cards are an awesome way to unblock meetings/standups/workshops/etc. and get back on track whenever you get off-topic or start circling around a subject. All the Elmo cards I could find online were dreadful, so I decided to do my own. You just have to head over to getenough.co, use you browser's "Add to homescreen" function and you're done: you very own, always-in-your-pocket Elmo card. Enjoy!
