Tiago Machado
Maker
Hey Hunters! This is fairly straight forward: Elmo cards are an awesome way to unblock meetings/standups/workshops/etc. and get back on track whenever you get off-topic or start circling around a subject. All the Elmo cards I could find online were dreadful, so I decided to do my own. You just have to head over to getenough.co, use you browser's "Add to homescreen" function and you're done: you very own, always-in-your-pocket Elmo card. Enjoy!
