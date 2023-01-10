Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Enode
Enode
Connect 300+ energy devices to your app
Visit
Upvote 21
50% off for 6 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Developers use Enode’s API to connect and optimize more than 300+ energy devices including EVs, heat pumps, solar inverters and home batteries in their app - all with a single integration.
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Climate Tech
by
Enode
Retool
Ad
Startups get 12 months free with $25k in credits
About this launch
Enode
Connect 300+ energy devices to your app
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Enode by
Enode
was hunted by
Stephane Cornille
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Climate Tech
. Made by
Nikolai Johan Heum
,
Thorvald Halset Thorsnes
and
Henrik Langeland
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
Enode
is not rated yet. This is Enode's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
4
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#58
Report