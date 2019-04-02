Enmarta is a neat little app that helps you create a lightweight landing page for all your links and products. It also can serve as a lead harvester collecting leads from a form on your Enmarta page to its simple built-in CRM.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alex MoskovskiMaker@alex_moskovski · I make and monetize software.
Hi Product Hunters, I've been working on this app since the beginning of the year and would be happy to hear your opinion on how I can make it better. What started as a tiny link menu builder for Instagram, has eventually grown into a simple landing page constructor with a built-in CRM, analytics, and quite a few ready to use themes. People can use Enmarta to funnel visitors from their social media accounts (Instagram, primarily), present their products, and collect leads. Some can use it as their personal home page (me included https://alex.enmarta.com) I also added some integrations with popular analytic apps like Google Analytics, Facebook Pixel, and Mixpanel. Our next milestone is adding integration with Mailchimp, and other popular business apps. My main focus is always been on simplicity, speed, and mobile-friendliness. The average size of a landing page is just 9 KB. Please, tell me how I can improve Enmarta and what other possible use cases you see as experts. PS: As usual, I reveal the stack this app has been made with. It's Laravel, React, and vanilla JS in landing pages. IE isn't supported in the app, officially. It is supported in landing pages, though. Oh, I forgot to mention that some of short sub-domains are still available, so you can book something like mary.enmarta.com
Upvote Share·