Home
→
Product
→
Enlightr
Enlightr
A fun learning theme built with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
Stats
The superfun e-learning platform theme around. For those who want to have a modern and dark theme.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
Enlightr
About this launch
Enlightr
A fun learning theme built with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
Enlightr by
Enlightr
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on September 3rd, 2023.
Enlightr
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Enlightr's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report