The animation app that lets you move still photos

Create moving photos anywhere with this photo animation app. Use the super-cool animations you created and show them off on Instagram, Facebook or any other social platform.
Top 10 Best New and Free Android Apps for July 2019Millennials have no brand loyalty towards apps. We keep changing the apps on our phone, and we do that quite often. Call it disloyalty or call it the eagerness to discover new apps, the urge to rotate apps on our Android phones is too big to be ignored, and we at Guiding Tech understand it so well.
Bring New Life to Your Photos With Enlight PixaloopLightricks, the developer behind popular photo-related apps like Enlight, Enlight Photofox, and others is back with a title that can help bring new life to your images. Enlight Pixaloop allows users to animate a particular part of parts of an image. To add animation, you'll need to place arrows to define motion in the picture.
Hunter
No secret that Lightricks has been killing it lately. Very excited to play around with this! Great job team!
Hello there Product Hunters! I'm Yoni, from the Pixaloop Support Team. Along with my colleagues @mor_from_pixaloop, @racheli_from_pixaloop and @tair_from_pixaloop, I'm here to help you get to know the animation app that's taking Instagram by storm. All of us on the Pixaloop team are super passionate about bringing creativity to the world and giving our users access to that WOW factor. We know that interesting content can change the world - and we're giving you the power to create it! So what are you waiting for? Get out your phones, download Pixaloop, and try it out. We promise, your pictures will never be the same. Of course, we'll be here throughout the day to answer any questions that may come up, or to just give you advice on how to best animate your photos. Don't be shy, we can't wait to hear what you think!
