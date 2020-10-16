Enlight Cohorts

discussion
Samay Shamdasani
Maker
Building Enlight (https://enlight.nyc)
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Let's face it. Learning to code is really hard. When I first started to learn to code, I struggled to read books and take online courses all by myself. Moreover, I didn't feel like I was learning *anything*. When I wanted to create an app or website, I had absolutely no idea where to start. That's why I started Enlight — the educational network to learn, build, and share programming projects. 🚀 Over this past summer, @maximgeller and I have been working on a completely new way to learn to code. We're excited to launch Cohorts — two-week introductory programs to learn web development by building real projects within a supportive community. 💻 We've had over 150+ learners (students & professionals) launch their coding journey through joining a cohort, completing 300+ total projects. Our completion rate is > 50%, much higher than online platforms like Coursera or Udemy (~6%). The Enlight platform itself has 12k+ registered users and has gotten 1 million+ lifetime pageviews. 📈 If you've always wanted to learn to code, but had no idea where to start, this program is for you. The Enlight Web Development Cohort is just two-weeks long and you'll have completed three projects worth sharing by the end of the program. (Did I also mention that the time commitment is just ~1hr/day? 😲) If you're interested, you can join the next cohort starting October 18th (this Sunday!). Here's the link to learn more: https://enlight.nyc/courses/web-... Shoutout to @vjindal0112 for joining us to build the initial product and all our cohort community mentors for supporting us to get to this point! It's been an incredible journey, and we can't wait for what's next. If you have any questions, thoughts, or feedback, we'd love to hear them below! :) — If cost is a barrier to joining the cohort, scholarships are available. Please email us (team@enlight.nyc) if you're interested.
Quinn FavretCo-founder of Basil, RecTable
@maximgeller @vjindal0112 @enlight @samayshamdasani Excellent team, tackling an incredibly important problem, with a proven, scalable solution! Great work all, congratulations on your product hunt launch!
Jason Lin
🎈
A trend I have noticed in students is their involvement in computer science. In every discipline, computer science knowledge is a plus. Based on personally experience, I would definitely recommend Enlight. Their tutorials are easy to follow and the cohort program is very engaging. I have definitely learned a lot from them!
Samay Shamdasani
Maker
@jasonlin90125 Thank you Jason! It's been great having you in the community and I'm so glad you got a lot of the cohort. 😊
Jun Cheng Tan
🎈
Awesome initiative especially in a time when websites are slowly becoming a means of one presenting themselves online. 10/10 would recommend for anyone that wants to have their own branding and get involved with a hype community at the same time!
Samay Shamdasani
Maker
@jun_cheng_tan Thank you JC! Appreciate the support. 😊
Osman Ahmed
Maker for the web
Looks awesome, great landing page!
Maxim Geller
Maker
@ozzie Thank you! We're super excited to help people launch their coding journey with Enlight!
Murtaza BambotFounder @ InternBlitz
This is great! When I was learning to code it was incredibly frustrating how steep the learning curve was. Eventually, I had to just keep attending hackathons to find people to teach me the basics of environment setup so I could get started. Can't imagine how much faster I would have been able to ramp up through a dedicated program like this. This is hands down the perfect way to learn how to build — short contained projects with thoughtful, experienced, and available mentors. Great work team, and excited to watch this grow 🎉
Maxim Geller
Maker
@murtazabambot Thanks Murtaza! SO grateful for all of the love and support. I think it's clear that this kind of time frame with a powerful community shows how this model can really be the best way to learn to code.
