  1. Home
  2.  → Enki 2.0

Enki 2.0

Build tech skills on-the-go. Now for all!

We're celebrating 1 million learners by announcing a big upgrade to the Enki app!
Now not only for devs, but also marketing, product, data, ops, finance professionals. Access any of the curriculum instantly. And completely new design!
6 Coding Apps That Make Programming EasierWant to learn coding but can't afford a course? Coding apps are the smart answer, letting you learn to code wherever you go.
‎App of the Day: Enki - Coding, Learn to Code‎Learn about Speak the language on App Store.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Kirill Makharinsky
Kirill Makharinsky
Maker
Hiring
We're really excited to share the next big version of Enki! We started with a product for devs, by devs -- and we were overwhelmed (positively!) by the response. Now we're sharing a new version of the product to help anyone get started with or build momentum in learning - to help their career or just to keep improving. I've written a longer blog post with more details on the new version, and our story: https://medium.com/@kirill/welco... We'd love to hear your guys' feedback on the product!
UpvoteShare