Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Kirill Makharinsky
Maker
Hiring
We're really excited to share the next big version of Enki! We started with a product for devs, by devs -- and we were overwhelmed (positively!) by the response. Now we're sharing a new version of the product to help anyone get started with or build momentum in learning - to help their career or just to keep improving. I've written a longer blog post with more details on the new version, and our story: https://medium.com/@kirill/welco... We'd love to hear your guys' feedback on the product!
UpvoteShare